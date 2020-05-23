Australian researchers raise questions over origin of coronavirus

Australian researchers have raised troubling questions about the origin of the coronavirus, suggesting SARSCoV2 may not have occurred by chance in nature.

In a preliminary paper yet to undergo peer review, scientists conclude the devastating virus was “uniquely adapted to infect humans” which may not have happened naturally.

The shock discovery comes as China vehemently fends of continued suspicion that COVID-19 originated from a Wuhan Institute of Virology laboratory.

The Australian team used 3D computer modelling to reveal how well the virus attached to different species such as humans, bats, pangolins, cats and dogs.

They “surprisingly” discovered that the coronavirus had the greatest binding strength with humans, followed by pangolins.

Its ability to bind with bats, which are widely considered the link to people, was “considerably lower” than humans when it would have been expected the virus would be be better adapted to bats.

“Overall, the data indicates that SARSCoV2 is uniquely adapted to infect humans, raising questions as to whether it arose in nature by a rare chance event or whether its origins lie elsewhere,” the paper concludes.

The researchers say SARSCoV2’s ability to infect humans raised questions as to why this was the case.

“Another possibility which still cannot be excluded is that SARSCoV-2 was created by a recombination event that occurred inadvertently or consciously in a laboratory handling coronaviruses, with the new virus then accidentally released into the local human population,” the paper states.

“Given the seriousness of the ongoing SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, it is imperative that all efforts be made to identify the original source of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“In particular, it will be important to establish whether COVID-19 is due to a completely natural chance occurrence where a presumed bat virus was transmitted to humans via an intermediate animal host or whether COVID-19 has alternative origins.

“This information will be of paramount importance to help prevent any similar human coronavirus outbreak in the future.”

The Washington Times reports lead researcher Nikolai Petrovsky claiming the team suspected human manipulation of the virus in a Wuhan lab.

“This, plus the fact that no corresponding virus has been found to exist in nature, leads to the possibility that COVID-19 is a human-created virus,” said Mr. Petrovsky, a professor at the College of Medicine and Public Health at Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia.

“It is therefore entirely plausible that the virus was created in the biosecurity facility in Wuhan by selection on cells expressing human ACE2, a laboratory that was known to be cultivating exotic bat coronaviruses at the time.”

Beijing has reacted angrily to Australia’s calls for an international inquiry into the origin of the pandemic, which has garnered global support, by attacking exports of beef and barley and possibly coal and iron ore.

Virologists and infectious disease experts who study coronaviruses say there is enough evidence to assume the virus is new and came from nature.

A large group of experts from the US, the UK and Australia, citing genome analyses from multiple countries, recently affirmed in The Lancet that the virus originated in wildlife.

