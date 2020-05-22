News Coronavirus Victorian cases rise by 12, including five more in abattoir cluster
Updated:

victoria coronavirus cedar meats
The coronavirus cluster at Melbourne's Cedar Meats has grown to 111 infections.
Victoria has recorded another 12 coronavirus infections, including five linked to an outbreak at the Cedar Meats abattoir.

It brings the number of cases linked to the abattoir in Brooklyn, in Melbourne’s west, to 111.

Four of the new diagnoses were detected in hotel quarantine and two through community screening programs.

The other case is still under investigation.

There are 93 active coronavirus cases recorded in Victoria, with 10 people in hospital, including five in intensive care units.

Education Minister James Merlino said about 10,000 school staff had been tested as the state prepares to resume face-to-face teaching on Tuesday.

“I’m just so pleased that around 10,000 education staff so far have gone and got tested and not one has come back with a positive result,” he said.

“[Teachers’] health, safety and wellbeing are absolutely paramount in my mind.

“Under the advice of the chief health officer, schools are safe to return to face-to-face teaching.”

Mr Merlino said health authorities had identified 171 infections that could indicate community transmission, an increase of three since Thursday, out of a total 1593 positive COVID-19 cases in Victoria.

