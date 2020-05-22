News Coronavirus Australia’s coronavirus toll rises to 101
Updated:

The woman is the 50th person to die from the virus in NSW. Photo: Getty
Australia’s coronavirus toll has risen to 101, with the death of an 80-year-old woman in a NSW hospital on Thursday night.

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant said confirmed the death of the woman on Friday morning.

The state also reported three new coronavirus infections on Friday, from more than 8600 tests on Thursday.

Victoria reported 12 new coronavirus cases on Friday morning. Five of them were linked to the state’s worst cluster, at the Cedar Meats abattoir in Melbourne’s west.

Queensland reported another 24 hours with no new infections.

Australia has recorded COVID-19 7084 infections, with only 512 active cases remaining. South Australia, ACT and Northern Territory have no active cases.

The state-by-state toll is: NSW 50, Victoria 18, Tasmania 13, Western Australia nine, Queensland six, SA four, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in both state’s counts).

-more to come

