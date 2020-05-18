Queensland’s borders likely to remain shut for months: Premier

Queensland’s borders might remain closed until September, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says.

Ms Palaszczuk said Queensland would remain closed to visitors from NSW and Victoria as long as those states had community transmission of the coronavirus.

“I would say that things would look more positive towards September,” she told the ABC on Monday, when asked if a change by the end of May was likely.

But visits to the Northern Territory, Western Australia and South Australia might be possible for Queenslanders under a “travel bubble” arrangement.

“I could see that happening before NSW and Victoria,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“But that’s a matter for the premiers there as well.”

Australia’s chief medical officer Professor Brendan Murphy told the Senate Committee on COVID-19 that international border restrictions would remain for several months.

“I think we are thinking of a planning framework of three to four months in terms of our next steps. We’re looking at, potentially, whether we can relax some distancing with very strong compensation by even stronger public health measures.

“But I wouldn’t be envisaging any material changes to border measures in that three to four-month period,” he said.

Queensland shut its borders in late March to help halt the spread of the coronavirus. The closures are reviewed at the end of each month.

Ms Palaszczuk said she would continue to be guided by advice from the state’s chief health officer, Dr Jeannette Young, about when they would reopen.

“If Dr Young says to me at the end of this month, we can open the border, then I’ll open the border,” she said.

“But we just have to wait to that end of each month to get that medical and health advice.”

On Monday, Dr Young and state Health Minister Steven Miles travelled to Rockhampton, where an aged-care facility remains in coronavirus lockdown after a nurse’s confirmed infection.

A total of 235 staff and residents at the centre have been tested and cleared. Officials are awaiting a further 37 results.

But Dr Miles said it would be another 12 days before everyone was in the clear.

On Monday, he said he had asked the state’s director-general of health to investigate the Rockhampton outbreak.

“We want to understand exactly how it happened, what went wrong, why it went wrong and how we can make sure it never happens again,” he said.

On Sunday, Ms Palaszczuk slammed the nurse who went to work at the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre after having a COVID-19 test – sparking the outbreak.

“It is not acceptable for anyone who is sick, particularly with this pandemic we’re dealing with, to go to work,” she said.

“Honestly, a nurse should know better.”

Many of the centre’s residents have been moved to other homes and hospitals to allow the remaining residents to self-isolate.

Dr Miles said nearly 800 people in Rockhampton had been tested for coronavirus since news of the outbreak broke. All those tests have been negative.

Queensland confirmed two new virus infections on Monday, both in returned overseas travellers.

-with AAP