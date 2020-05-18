Australia’s coronavirus death toll rises to 99

Health authorities in NSW have confirmed one new coronavirus death, taking Australia’s total to 99.

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant said on Monday the man in his 60s had underlying health conditions and died in hospital.

She said the man was a close contact of a known case.

In the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday, NSW confirmed one new coronavirus case from almost 6000 tests.

A total of 48 people have died from coronavirus in NSW.

The latest case comes as the state government introduces measures to reduce transmission of the virus on public transport.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said Sydney’s public transport network was already at capacity in peak periods, when social distancing was factored in.

A maximum of 12 people will be allowed on busses, while only 32 passengers will be allowed on each train carriage.

Ferries will be allowed to carry 45 commuters at a time.

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance said he would like people to “self-regulate first and foremost”, but that transport police would also be enforcing the new caps.

“In terms of policing measures that we can put in place, we do have the capacity to look at the numbers of people who are on train platforms and entering stations,” he said.

“If we have to close the station for 15 to 20 minutes, we’ve got that option.”

Dr Chant said there were about 100 people being treated for COVID-19 by NSW Health.

-more to come