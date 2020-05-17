News Coronavirus Victoria announces step-by-step easing of COVID-19 restrictions
Updated:

Victoria announces step-by-step easing of COVID-19 restrictions

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced a gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Victorians will be able to eat and drink inside restaurants, cafes and pubs again from the start of June, under an easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Such venues will be able to host up to 20 people in an enclosed space from June 1, Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Sunday.

That number will increase to 50 from June 22, and to 100 during the second half of July.

Venues that have been open in recent weeks have only been able to serve takeaway.

The development comes after another 50,000 tests were conducted in the past week, with the state government given confidence by the low rates of community transmission.

But the premier stressed social distancing measures – which are being hashed out with industry – will have to be followed.

“It is a long and extensive set of rules,” Mr Andrews told reporters on Sunday.

Victoria recorded another seven COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s total so far to 1561.

Two cases are linked to existing outbreaks, three were found in hotel quarantine and the other two cases are being investigated.

-AAP

Trending Now

Lockdown leads to more time in the bedroom, but babies won’t follow
Dennis Atkins: Too many inconvenient truths for Morrison to uncomfortably deny
Trade war between United states of america VS China . flag on cracked wall background . Confliction and crisis concept
From ‘respect’ to ‘sick and twisted’: Coronavirus has raised the spectre of a new Cold War
Band of brothers: Meet the Australian rockers riding out the coronavirus pandemic in Albania
Coronavirus restrictions: As lockdown lifts, some Australians take it as an invitation to party
World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme Director Michael Ryan, informs the media about the update on COVID-19 and coronavirus during a news press conference at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters
WHO specialist fears we might have to co-exist with COVID-19 because it ‘may never go away’