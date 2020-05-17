News Coronavirus Palaszczuk slams Rockhampton aged-care nurse for working while awaiting COVID-19 test result
Updated:

aged care coronavirus rockhampton
Tests so far have found no COVID-19 infections at the locked-down North Rockhampton Nursing Centre. Photo: AAP Photo: Google Maps
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says a nurse who went to work at an aged-care home after she had been tested for coronavirus should have known better.

The North Rockhampton Nursing Centre remains in lockdown after the woman’s test results came back positive on Thursday.

Thirty-five residents were temporarily relocated to nearby hospitals on Saturday to enable all occupants to isolate.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the health advice from the chief health officer had been abundantly clear.

“It is not acceptable for anyone who is sick, particularly with this pandemic we’re dealing with, to go to work,” she said.

“Honestly, a nurse should know better.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is anxiously awaiting the last test results. Photo: AAP

A total of 235 staff and residents at the central Queensland aged care facility have now been tested and found negative for COVID-19.

Ms Palaszczuk said another 37 tests from the Rockhampton facility were outstanding.

“We are very relieved with the news we are hearing at the moment,” she said, adding the rapid testing response had worked like clockwork.

“Fingers crossed everything will be okay.”

Health minister Steven Miles and chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young will travel to Rockhampton on Monday to oversee the measures being put in place to prevent a potential outbreak.

It comes as no new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Queensland on Sunday, with 12 remaining active across the state.

Police issued just 10 infringement notices in the 24 hours following the easing of restrictions on Saturday.

– AAP

