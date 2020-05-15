Tourism Minister urges states to dump virus travel bans

NSW’s Tourism Minister has accused other states of hindering Australia’s economic recovery from coronavirus with border closures, and says the risk of transferring the bug through domestic travel “is low”.

Stuart Ayres called on the governments in Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia, the Northern Territory and Tasmania to scrap their travel bans by July 1.

Those states and territories closed their borders in March at the height of Australia’s coronavirus crisis, and none have provided a timeframe to reopen them.

Mr Ayres said he wanted to see firm dates announced for when domestic travel could resume, and that businesses and citizens needed “a marker in the ground” they could work towards.

“The simple matter of the fact is, we can’t stay closed forever,” he said.

“If states believe they can keep their economies functional while keeping their borders closed, I think that’s a mistake.”

NSW is Australia’s worst-affected coronavirus state, accounting for more than 40 per cent of Australia’s almost 7000 infections.

But according to federal government data, it also provides the largest number of interstate tourists.

Last year, people from NSW made 11.47 million overnight interstate trips, mainly for holidays, visiting friends or family, and business.

On Thursday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she was “very open” about wanting border restrictions scrapped around the country.

“I often joke with the Queensland Premier that I’ll end up going to Auckland before I go to Brisbane if we continue the way we are going,” she said.

Mr Ayres said the rate of coronavirus transmission in Australia was low, and based on that, the risk of transferring COVID-19 based on travel was also low.

“Why you would deliberately close yourself off to that economic activity when it comes at a low health risk, I think deserves to be questioned,” he said.

“If you keep the borders closed, its an irrefutable fact, you are slowing down Australia’s economic activity.”

According to federal government data, overnight trips injected a record $80.7 billion into Australia’s economy in 2019.

NSW, which welcomed the most domestic overnight visitors in 2019, also stands to lose the most while borders are closed.

In 2019, Sydney alone had 12.7 million visitors, about a third of which were for business.

There were significant increases in WA tourism last year, when 11 million visitors spent a record $8.6 billion, up 19 per cent on 2018.

WA Premier Mark McGowan has said he would not consider opening the border until coronavirus infections were at “virtually a zero rate”.

“If you are looking for a zero rate of infection, I think WA runs the risk of not ever opening its border,” Mr Ayres said.

“The reality is that COVID infections will be here to stay … until a vaccine is achieved.”

While the borders between NSW, the ACT and Victoria are still open, non-essential travel is banned.

