Coronavirus case ‘out of nowhere’ confirmed in aged-care nurse

Health authorities are investigating after a coronavirus case “out of nowhere” in a nurse at a Queensland aged-care home.

The confirmed infection in the worker at North Rockhampton Nursing Centre was one of two new COVID-19 cases reported in the state on Friday morning.

Queensland’s chief health officer, Dr Jeannette Young, said it was thought the nurse picked up the infection while on a trip to Brisbane.

“[She] had been working in that facility while unwell, which is very unfortunate, and we are clarifying what exactly happened there,” she said.

“We know that healthcare worker is also living in the community and they will have been out and about in the community.”

It is Rockhampton’s first confirmed virus infection since March 30. Dr Young described it as “a case out of nowhere”.

“It’s a very important lesson for all of us across the state of Queensland,” she said.

“We don’t know where the next case will happen. We can send in response teams, [but] we can only do that when you know about the cases.”

A rapid response team has been brought in from Brisbane to manage the outbreak, and the nursing home has been locked down.

Health authorities also urged anyone in Rockhampton who had even mild respiratory symptoms to get tested for coronavirus.

The other confirmed case reported on Friday is a returned Queensland who was diagnosed in Western Australia.

They bring the total number of people yet to recover from COVID-19 in Queensland to 17.

Elsewhere, Queensland will lift tough coronavirus travel restrictions for on Fraser, Stradbroke and Moreton islands on Saturday for day trips. Camping will remain off limits.

The islands have been off-limits during the coronavirus pandemic to all but residents and delivering supplies.

They will remain subject to the broader restrictions, including a restriction on travel.

Everything is also on track for all schools to fully reopen after next week.

“It does appear that everything is set to go for the 25th of May, when all schools will return,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Friday.

Education Minister Grace Grace will provide a formal statement about that later on Friday.

It comes as authorities begin rolling back the social distancing measures that were imposed to control the spread of the virus.

From Saturday, public parks, playgrounds and barbecues will reopen.

Beauty salons will also be able to open to 10 clients at a time for some services.

Waxing, laser treatments, nail painting, eyelash extensions, facials and cosmetic injections are allowed, but clients will have to wait a little longer for spray tans and sauna treatments.

Road trips are also back on the agenda from Saturday with residents allowed to travel up to 150 kilometres from home, increasing to 500 kilometres for those in the outback.

From Saturday, up to 10 people will be able to gather outside at weddings, pools and for exercise.

-with AAP