More positive diagnoses in coronavirus cluster at Melbourne Maccas

Two more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed stemming from a McDonald’s franchise in Melbourne’s north, the company’s CEO says.

The confirmation brings the number of infections linked to the cluster to eight – four in staff and the others in contacts of the workers.

McDonald’s boss Andrew Gregory said Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services had told him the two latest cases were in close contacts of employees who had already tested positive.

“Our major priority is to make sure all of those people are well and recovering,” Mr Gregory told Melbourne radio station 3AW.

The outlet employs 100 staff and “the vast majority” of them have been tested.

“And the vast majority of those [tests] have come back negative,” he said.

“But it’s still possible over the coming days as we continue to get those tests … we will get a number of positive infections.”

Despite the cluster, the restaurant remains open for takeaway, with its drive-through doing a brisk business on Thursday morning.

The number of coronavirus cases at Melbourne’s other cluster, the Cedar Meats abattoir, also grew on Thursday. It had three more confirmed infections, for a new total of 91 associated with the meat works.

Victoria reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Thursday morning, bringing its overall total to 1523.

