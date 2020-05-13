News Coronavirus British Rail worker dies of coronavirus after being spat on
Updated:

British Rail worker dies of coronavirus after being spat on

Belly Mujinga, pictured with her 11-year-old daughter, died 14 days after being spat on. Photo: ABC
A railway ticket office worker in London has died of coronavirus after being spat on while doing her job.

Belly Mujinga, 47, was on the concourse of London’s Victoria station on March 22 when a member of the public, who said he had COVID-19, spat and coughed at her and a colleague.

Within days of the assault, both women fell ill with the virus.

Ms Mujinga, who had underlying respiratory problems, was admitted to hospital and put on a ventilator but died on April 5, 14 days after the assault at one of London’s busiest rail stations.

She had an 11-year-old daughter.

It has not been confirmed how she contracted the virus.

Victoria is normally one of London’s busiest stations. Photo: Getty

Ms Mujinga’s husband, Lusamba Gode Katalay, told British broadcaster Sky News that the Southern Railway Service did not provide his wife with protective equipment.

The British Transport Police said an inquiry had been launched to trace the man who spat at the two workers.

“We are shocked and devastated at Belly’s death,” Manuel Cortes, TSSA general secretary, said.

“She is one of far too many frontline workers who have lost their lives to coronavirus.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the attack “despicable”.

