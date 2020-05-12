NSW’s coronavirus milestone: No new cases

There have been no new coronavirus infections found in NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm Monday.

It is the first time since the pandemic began that zero new infections have been recorded in a day.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said it was a major milestone in the state’s fight against the pandemic, but urged people not to be complacent.

“We know that there will be people walking around today in the community that will have the virus,” she said.

“It’s our job to make sure that we identify them so if you have the mildest symptoms, please come forward and get tested.”

More than 6000 people were tested for the virus in NSW on Monday, but Ms Berejiklian said she wanted to see higher rates of testing.

“We want to see those testing numbers get closer to the target of 8000,” she said.

“We’re asking everybody to come forward, especially as the winter months are approaching and people will be developing flu-like symptoms.

“Please assume you have the coronavirus, don’t assume it’s just a cold and don’t assume it’s just the flu.”

NSW deputy chief medical officer Dr Jeremy McAnulty urged the community to take the threat of coronavirus seriously, despite the extraordinary result.

“We know the virus will be bubbling around beneath the surface in the community,” Dr McAnulty said.

“Testing is really the key – we need to find every person who may have infection and we can only do that by people coming forward for testing.

“The enemy is complacency, if people drop their guard, think it’s just a cold or the flu … that will be a mistake.”

