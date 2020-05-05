Virus toll grows at Sydney aged-care home, as more workers test positive

A 16th resident has died of the coronavirus at Sydney’s troubled Newmarch House, just hours after three more workers were diagnosed with the virus.

The aged-care home’s operator, Anglicare, revealed the death in a statement late on Tuesday afternoon.

“Anglicare Sydney is deeply saddened to announce that a resident at Newmarch House who had tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away this morning,” it said.

“The family has been contacted and all relevant authorities have been notified. We extend our sincere condolences to the family for whom this is both distressing and tragic.”

The death of the resident at the western Sydney home brings Australia’s national coronavirus toll to 97.

Anglicare, which said the COVID-19 outbreak was having a devastating effect on the Newmarch’s staff, residents and families, did not reveal any more details about the resident.

But it said the virus’s incredibly contagious nature was shown by three staff testing positive in the past 24 hours.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant confirmed infections in two more workers at the western Sydney aged-care home on Tuesday.

Anglicare confirmed the third case. That employee had worked solely in the Caddens facility’s coronavirus-positive ward.

Anglicare said it had asked healthcare contractor Aspen Medical to stand down one of its staff at the home, amid allegations of breaches of infection control.

An Anglicare spokesperson said the breach was in relation to personal protective equipment protocol.

“We take our PPE protocols seriously. It’s vital to protect those we’re caring for from this terrible virus,” they said.

“It is our understanding that this staff member was asymptomatic … they are now self-isolating.”

Some 37 of about 100 Newmarch House residents have tested positive to the virus. There are more infections among employees.

“Two new cases were from staff members at Newmarch House and detected as part of the screening process that has been put in place,” Dr Chant said on Tuesday.

Staff at Newmarch are being tested for the virus daily, to try to manage Australia’s second deadliest coronavirus outbreak after the cruise ship Ruby Princess.

Dr Chant defended the Newmarch House workers, who are being criticised for potentially spreading the coronavirus.