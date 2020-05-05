Victoria has 11 new cases in a growing coronavirus cluster at a meat works in Melbourne’s west.

The state’s troubling infection growth comes as at least three additional workers at the coronavirus-hit Newmarch House nursing home in western Sydney have been confirmed to have COVID-19.

Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas on Tuesday morning confirmed that there were now 45 coronavirus cases centred on the Cedar Meats abattoir in the Melbourne suburb of Brooklyn.

Both the company and the state’s chief health officer have assured the public the meat from the factory is safe to eat.

All 350 onsite staff had been tested for COVID-19 by May 1.

The latest cases brought Victoria’s virus tally to 1423 on Tuesday morning.

Aged-care workers test positive

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant on Tuesday said two more aged-care workers at Newmarch House had been diagnosed with COVID-19 late on Monday.

Newmarch House operator Anglicare confirmed a third case on Tuesday morning.

The latter staff member had worked solely in the facility’s coronavirus-positive ward.

The ABC was also reporting that Anglicare, asked healthcare contractor Aspen Medical to stand down one of its staff at the home, over alleged breaches of infection control.

“It is our understanding that this staff member was asymptomatic … they are now self-isolating,” Anglicare said.

A male resident at Newmarch House died on Monday, taking the toll at the Caddens home to 15 and across NSW to 45.

Some 37 of about 100 Newmarch House residents have tested positive to the virus.

“Two new cases were from staff members at Newmarch House and detected as part of the screening process that has been put in place,” Dr Chant said on Tuesday.

Staff at Newmarch are undergoing daily testing for the virus, to try to manage Australia’s second deadliest coronavirus outbreak after the cruise ship Ruby Princess.

NSW has recorded 3035 COVID-19 cases, with 13 in intensive care.

Teacher denied tests

Elsewhere, a coronavirus-infected teacher who led to the shutdown of a Melbourne school says he was rejected for testing three times.

Keith Campbell believes he had the virus back in March, but attempts to get tested were repeatedly denied because he did not meet the box-ticking criteria.

“I wasn’t severe enough to obviously warrant a test, basically that was it,” he told Nine’s Today program on Tuesday.

“I tried three times, twice through the hospital and then the [Department of Health and Human Services].”

Mr Campbell said he did not blame the health staff who denied him the test, as they were just doing their job with the tools given to them.

He believes he caught the deadly virus back in mid-March at a bar, along with other members of his family, including his nine-year-old granddaughter.

By the time he was tested, the coronavirus cells in his nasal passage were dead, but it was enough for authorities to shut down Meadowglen Primary School in Epping, where he worked not in contact with children for two days to record video lessons.

“The school did everything possible,” Mr Campbell said.

“There were only two people that were with me and they’ve since been checked out and found to be negative, so there was no problem.”

The state government named the school on Sunday, soon after federal Education Minister Dan Tehan launched an attack on Premier Daniel Andrews over his refusal to open schools.

Mr Tehan withdrew his comments later that same day.

Victoria is on track to achieve 100,000 tests by May 11 with 55,000 people tested so far, including 13,000 on Sunday alone.

Whether Victoria will follow other states and lift restrictions after May 11 will depend heavily on the results of the blitz testing.

-with AAP