‘Unacceptable’: Premier wants federal intervention at aged-care home

Another resident has died at the Newmarch House aged-care home in western Sydney after contracting the coronavirus, prompting the Premier to condemn the situation as “horrific” and “unacceptable”.

A spokesperson for Anglicare, the centre’s operator, said the resident died on Thursday afternoon.

The pandemic death toll at the facility stands at 13 after a staff member caused an outbreak three weeks ago by working six shifts despite having mild COVID-19 symptoms.

Australia’s national coronavirus toll was 93 on Friday morning.

“This is a time of great grief for the family and we want to extend our deepest sympathies,” Anglicare said.

“The coronavirus has had a devastating impact on all our residents and families.”

On Friday morning, health authorities confirmed nine new coronavirus infections in NSW, taking the state’s total to 3025.

More than 7000 people were tested yesterday.

Despite stringent infection control measures, three of those new infections were residents at Newmarch House.

There are now 59 confirmed cases at the facility in Caddens, with 37 residents and 22 staff testing positive.

Anglicare said the new cases might be “historical transmissions” and a reflection of the rigorous ongoing testing.

“We will be investigating further how this has occurred.”

Premier Gladys Berejiklian told the ABC the situation at Newmarch House was “horrific” and she has called on the federal government to intervene.

“The federal government [has] involved the Aged Care Assurance Advocacy Association to deal with the matter,” she said.

“Because what’s happening there isn’t acceptable and unfortunately you do notice a difference in the way people who run these aged-care homes across the nation are dealing with the issue.

“This particular operator has been left wanting on a number of levels.”

The National Aged Care Advocacy Program supports the elderly in aged-care facilities by helping them understand their rights and to make informed decisions while in care.

Although states do not regulate aged care homes, the NSW government has provided extra support to Newmarch House.

The Prime Minister and state and territory leaders will discuss further guidelines for the aged care sector at Friday’s National Cabinet meeting.

Anglicare CEO Grant Millard previously told the ABC the aged-care home had become a “pseudo-hospital” since the outbreak began.

More than 60 staff cannot work as they have been instructed to self-isolate at home.

Anglicare has faced significant backlash about a lack of communication with families, with many claiming the phones were hardly ever answered.

Mr Millard said these criticisms were “to an extent … true”.

“We have been under extreme pressure.”

Families were also dismayed at the lack of contact with their loved ones and called for scheduled video calls and visits through closed windows.

Anglicare said it had distributed mobile phones to each resident and introduced window-visits. It was also looking for more ways to improve social communication.

-ABC