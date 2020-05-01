The NSW government has released heat maps that show live coronavirus data by postcode, including active local cases and the number of tests carried out.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she hoped the maps would encourage more people with symptoms to come forward for testing when they see the impact COVID-19 is having on their local area.

“It is so important for us to keep the number of tests up, but to also make sure people are aware of what’s happening in their own communities as they move around their own communities,” she said on Friday.

The maps – which are an Australian first – went live as NSW lifted some coronavirus restrictions. Residents can now visit other people’s homes in groups of up to two, and beaches across the state have been reopened for swimming and surfing.

“We appreciate they are an important tool and source of information for people as we … are easing restrictions,” Ms Berejiklian said.

Explore the postcode maps here

NSW had 3025 COVID-10 cases on Friday morning, including 37 residents and 22 staff members at Newmarch House in western Sydney.

Chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant also confirmed the death of a 74-year-old male resident of the aged-care home.

HIs death brings the number of COVID-19-related fatalities at the home to 13. The facility has become one of Australia’s worst coronavirus clusters.

On Friday, Ms Berejiklian called for the federal government to intervene in the “horrific” situation unfolding at the Anglicare-run home.

“What’s happening there isn’t acceptable and unfortunately you do notice a difference in the way people who run these aged-care homes across the nation are dealing with the issue,” she said.

“This particular operator has been left wanting on a number of levels.”

It is NSW’s 43rd coronavirus death, and took the national toll to 93.

-with AAP