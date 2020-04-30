News Coronavirus Blood of allegedly recovered coronavirus patients being offered on dark web as a passive vaccine
Updated:

Blood of allegedly recovered coronavirus patients being offered on dark web as a passive vaccine

The blood is thought to contain antibodies which can help fight COVID-19. Photo: Supplied/Red Cross Lifeblood
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Online criminals are offering blood that allegedly belonged to recovered coronavirus patients for sale on the dark web as a “passive vaccine”.

Researchers from Australia National University made the discovery while looking into how cybercriminals are exploiting the virus crisis, for a report released today by the Australian Institute of Criminology.​

“The word I think is passive vaccination, where the blood plasma of a recovered COVID-19 patient is harvested for the antibodies and that is then used to inject into someone who may be at risk of COVID-19,” lead researcher Rod Broadhurst told AM.​

The offering was among hundreds of coronavirus-related “products” for sale on the dark web, that the team uncovered in just one day of looking earlier this month.

Items of personal protective equipment, thought to be stolen from factories, were the most readily available for sale.​

That was followed by reputed cures for the disease, including anti-malaria drugs widely available in the legitimate market and reputed animal-trial vaccines for the virus.​

One “cure” was being offered for a price of just under $25,000.​

“The idea of any kind of black market is that there will be some people who may be prepared to be jumping ahead of the queue if you like and taking a punt on a vaccine that’s undergoing trial,” professor Broadhurst told AM.​

Of the 20 dark web sites investigated, just three accounted for around 90 per cent of the coronavirus products for sale.​

Others banned the listing of such items.​

Professor Broadhurst says many dark web operators are wary of high-risk activities that would bring them to the attention of law enforcement.​

The dark web refers to online marketplaces for illegal items such as drugs and stolen technology.​

Deep encryption methods are used to hide the identities of sellers from police.​

-ABC

Trending Now

Academy makes historic change to Oscars in face of coronavirus
If North Korean leader Kim Jong-un really is dead, who takes his place?
Crown still in regulatory firing line despite Lawrence Ho’s departure
The god Neptune in a mask, in one of the most famous fountains in Rome and in the world, the Trevi Fountain. . Italy is one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic
Historians look to past plagues to understand the coronavirus pandemic’s future
People are seen in long queues outside the Centrelink office in Southport on the Gold Coast, Monday, March 23, 2020. Centrelink offices around Australia have been inundated with people attempting to register for JobSeeker.
Supermarket job searches jumped 300 per cent in just two days
Same, same, just different: Australian etiquette in the age of coronavirus