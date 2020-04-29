Victoria’s coronavirus death toll has risen to 18, after a woman in her 80s died from COVID-19 in hospital.

Jobs Minister Martin Pakula confirmed three more cases of coronavirus were recorded overnight in Victoria.

There are 1354 cases of coronavirus across Victoria.

Of the 18 people in hospital, nine are in intensive care.

The national toll is now at 89.

The Victorian government also announced this morning that it will offer emergency “relief payments” of up to $1,100 for international students, who are not eligible for federal social support payments.

The $45 million fund will provide a one-off payment to students in need while “expanding emergency provisions for those experiencing exceptional circumstances”, the government said in a statement.

-more to come