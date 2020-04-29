News Coronavirus CMO apologises for health workers’ ‘illegal dinner party’ virus claim
Updated:

CMO apologises for health workers’ ‘illegal dinner party’ virus claim

brendan murphy apologise dinner party
A coronavirus cluster has been linked to hospitals in Tasmania's north-west, prompting Professor Murphy's claims. Photo: ABC News: Rick Eaves
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Australia’s chief medical officer has apologised to Tasmanian health workers for fuelling speculation an “illegal dinner party” contributed to a coronavirus outbreak.

Professor Brendan Murphy pointed the finger at health workers while giving evidence to a recent New Zealand parliamentary inquiry earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Professor Murphy released an apologetic statement.

“I apologise to Tasmanian health workers for my comments, and welcome the positive outcome of the investigation,” he said.

There has been a large cluster of COVID-19 cases in Tasmania’s north-west, with three more health workers diagnosed on Tuesday.

When talking about the outbreak during the New Zealand inquiry, Professor Murphy suggested the behaviour of health workers might have contributed.

“We thought we were doing really well in the last week and then we had a cluster of 49 cases in a hospital in Tasmania just over the weekend,” he said.

“Most of them went to an illegal dinner party of medical workers, we think.”

He later walked back the claim, with union representatives saying the “baseless” rumours had distressed frontline health workers.

There were reports workers had been verbally abused as a result of the dinner party speculation.

At the time, Tasmania’s director of public health, Mark Veitch, said contact tracing had not verified the claim and earlier this week a police investigation found there was no evidence the dinner party happened.

Police said investigators had “determined that there is no evidence of such a gathering occurring” and thanked health workers for their assistance in the inquiry.

On Monday, Premier Peter Gutwein said an “independent review” would be conducted into the coronavirus outbreak in Tasmania’s north-west.

Mr Gutwein offered few details, saying the review would be conducted by “people with appropriate qualifications”.

Tasmania has recorded 218 confirmed cases, including four new cases confirmed on Tuesday, and 11 deaths.

More than half of the cases and 10 deaths are in the north-west.

Trending Now

How vanity viral marketing ran headlong into coronavirus
Permanently raising childcare subsidy is an economic opportunity too good to miss
How Australians plan to spend their post-lockdown freedoms
Private schools offered $3.3 billion payment to reopen soon
Woman holding a #lonely sign. This is to illustrate the loneliness of the Coronavirus stay at home order.
Coronavirus mental health toll: Australians up to five times more depressed, stressed or anxious
A man in a face mask shops at a supermarket.
Retailers are reopening their doors, but the coronavirus has changed the way Australia shops