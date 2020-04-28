‘Miracle man’: Hospital guard of honour for recovered coronavirus patient

A 79-year-old who dubbed himself the “miracle man” has had an emotional discharge from a NSW hospital after making a full recovery from coronavirus.

Jayson O’Brien fought back tears as doctors and nurses formed a guard of honour for him through the corridors of Dubbo Base Hospital in the state’s west.

He blew his “blue angels” kisses as he was wheeled out to applause.

“[They] gave me my life back,” he said.

The Dubbo man was able to return home last Friday after he was cleared of the deadly coronavirus.

In a video uploaded online by the Western NSW Local Health District, he said it was hard to put into words just how grateful he was to the medical team for helping him “beat the bug”.

“This is the best hospital in the world and the best people in the world,” he said.

“I’m the miracle man – they made me the miracle man.”

Mr O’Brien said he couldn’t remember much of his time while in hospital as he was “in and out … here, there and everywhere”.

But he said he was “feeling good” and credited the strength of his lungs to his years of singing.

He urged Australians to think of others when they leave the house, even though rates of infection have slowed around the country.

“I mean you can still go out, do your little shopping, but do it within reason,” he said.

“Just think of your fellow neighbours and your fellow man.”

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in NSW has reached 3009 but 2043 have fully recovered, according to NSW Health.

NSW chief medical officer Kerry Chant said 142 people with coronavirus were still being treated in hospitals around the state.

“This includes 19 people being treated in intensive care units, with 15 of these requiring ventilators,” Dr Chant said.

There have been 37 coronavirus-related deaths in NSW and the national death toll is 84.

-ABC