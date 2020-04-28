Severe syndrome in children could be linked to COVID-19

British doctors are on alert for a rare and severe syndrome in children that could be linked to the coronavirus.

Although kids have been considered low risk, intensive care units in the UK have been treating children presenting with unusual symptoms.

An urgent alert has been sent to GPs warning of growing concern about the condition which is currently being investigated.

The BBC reports the young patients were very ill and had symptoms similar to toxic shock syndrome including a high temperature, low blood pressure, a rash and difficulty breathing.

Some also had gastrointestinal symptoms – tummy pain, vomiting or diarrhoea – and inflammation of the heart, as well as abnormal blood test results.

Britain is examining whether there is a link between the inflammatory condition and COVID-19 however the number of cases is expected to be low due to less circulation of the virus among children.

UK health minister Matt Hancock said he was “very worried” about the reports of children struggling with severe symptoms that might have a link to COVID-19.

England’s national medical director Stephen Powis said the emerging disease which causes inflammation of blood vessels was very rare.

“We have become aware in the last few days of reports of severe illness in children which might be a Kawasaki-like disease,” he said.

“I’ve asked the national clinic director for children and young people to look into this as a matter of urgency … We’re not sure at the moment. It’s really too early to say whether there is a link.”

-with AAP