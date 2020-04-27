Schools in some states to re-open for term two as federal government pushes for ‘normality’ by May

South Australia has become the first state to open its schools for term two as the federal government pushes for all states to consider re-opening by the end of May.

With the total number of new cases of the coronavirus reported nationwide on Monday morning as fewer than 10, federal education minister Dan Tehan told the Seven Network that a co-ordinated push by the states to get students back into classrooms would be “a fantastic, clear message to send”.

“I think everyone aiming to have school back to normal at the end of May would just be, not only a terrific step for us as a nation, showing how we have dealt with this, it is also wonderful for our children,” he said.

However, Victoria is sticking to its plan to continue remote learning for the remainder of term two (until June 26), despite announcing the state’s biggest ever testing blitz over the next two weeks.

“This is the biggest public health testing program that our state has ever seen,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

“With that data, with those test results, we will have options to ease some of the restrictions that I know are frustrating and challenging and difficult, but restrictions that are working,” he told reporters on Monday.

“This is like a double check. This is about absolutely making sure that there’s not something going on out there that we’re not aware of it.”

There are currently 43 sites where Victorians can get tested for COVID-19, but more clinics are set to open during the week, including in the Gippsland and Northern Loddon regions.

Mobile screening clinics will also begin operating to visit homes and workplaces.

On Monday, South Australian schools re-opened for term two with health officials insisting they remain low-risk for coronavirus infections.

SA chief public health officer Professor Nicola Spurrier wrote to parents and school staff last week, encouraging students to attend.

Monday’s return came after SA recorded its fourth consecutive day with no new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Education Minister John Gardener said health advice remained clear that “preschools and early childhood facilities are low-risk environments and should remain open”.

“This is great news for our community, but it will present some complexity in our schools over the next week or two as we start to transition back to more face-to-face teaching,” he said.

“With educators having understandably prepared for a different scenario, it is very important that families across South Australia are patient and understanding with their children’s teachers and schools as they adapt.

Victoria takes hard line despite one new case recorded

Victoria has recorded one new case of coronavirus amid increased testing, as authorities warn no restrictions will lift until May 11.

Mr Andrews said on Monday that Victoria would not follow other states in easing some social distancing measures, despite a falling infection count.

With more than 104,000 tests conducted in Victoria since January, Mr Andrews said another 100,000 people would be tested in the next two weeks.

The state’s coronavirus death toll rose to 17 at the weekend after a man in his 90s died in hospital.

But Victoria has no intention of altering stay-at-home measures until a state of emergency ends on May 11, despite moves by Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory to ease some restrictions this week.

Earlier, Education Minister James Merlino took to social media on Sunday to remind the federal government it does “not run any schools”, saying any move to bring students back could undermine state efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.

“Let me be very clear, particularly to the federal government, who do not run any schools; we will only transition back to face-to-face teaching for all students when that is the advice of the Victorian chief health officer. Not a moment before,” he said.

“What we are doing in combating this pandemic is working, but the situation is very fragile. A move back too early could see a spike in cases and a need to reimpose any restrictions we may have eased.”

The Victorian government has encouraged parents to keep their children at home for all of term two.

Schools are open for students who cannot learn from home and the children of essential workers.

NSW staggers return to school

The NSW Premier isn’t backing away from her staggered approach to returning students to face-to-face learning, noting schools should stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As schools across NSW start term two with online learning this week, teachers and staff will also plan for a return to face-to-face teaching one day a week from May 11.

On Monday, Premier Gladys Berejiklian acknowledged it was a “big move” for the largest state in Australia to have students resume face-to-face teaching.

She noted other countries across the world that rushed the decision had to close schools and re-open them – something she doesn’t want to do.

“Once our kids go back to school, that’s it. I want schools to stay open during the duration of the pandemic,” Ms Berejiklian said.

She said NSW schools had been preparing for a staggered return of students by ensuring teachers could socially distance in staffrooms, pick-ups and drop-offs can be staggered and that enough hand sanitiser is available.

Ms Berejiklian wants all children back in schools by the end of term two.

“If we find that after just a few weeks the resumption of school is going well, there’s no reason at all for us to not bring forward a greater proportion of kids going back every day,” she said.

NSW Teachers Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos backed the staggered return to school but noted year 12 students should be prioritised and allowed to go back first.

“Year 12 is a year of significant stress for our students doing the HSC … Those students deserve a lot of attention and need to be privileged in this instance,” he told ABC TV on Monday.

