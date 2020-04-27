NRL players allegedly breach coronavirus restrictions on camping trip

NSW Police and the NRL are investigating whether rugby league stars Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr breached COVID-19 restrictions on a weekend away.

The probe comes after Addo-Carr posted photos on social media of a group of 12 men – including Mitchell – on a camping trip at Taree, on the Mid-North Coast, despite the NSW government urging people to stay away from coastal areas.

In one photo, which has since been deleted, the group is gathered around a campfire in an apparent breach of social-distancing regulations.

Addo-Carr has since told News Corp he was with his pregnant partner in the region and visited his cousins and uncles.

“It was a cultural gathering,” he said.

“Learning about our land and our culture, learning how to hunt, live off the land.”

The NRL confirmed on Monday morning it would investigate the matter and support any government sanctions handed down, given what could be a massive blow to restart the 2020 season.

“On face value, the image in today’s media is both disappointing and an unacceptable breach of health orders,” the NRL said in a statement.

“The NRL will be speaking to the players involved to seek further information and we will ensure the players provide any assistance authorities require.

“Our players are role models and we expect them to lead by example during this pandemic.”

If found to have broken the laws, the people on Mitchell’s property will likely face on-the-spot fines of $1,000 while the maximum penalty for breaking NSW’s social-distancing laws is $11,000 or six months in prison.

There are also videos of Melbourne Storm winger Addo-Carr on a dirt bike.

“Blackfulla adventures Camping with the brothers on @iam_lm01 (Latrell Mitchell’s) property biripi country, throwing the bikes around & hunting, I’m next to buy a big property I think,” he wrote.

There was no time stamp on the images.

Mitchell has a farm at Taree, and spent much of his summer there while considering his contract options before joining South Sydney.

However, Addo-Carr’s social media suggests he has spent the majority of the coronavirus shutdown in Sydney.

Despite some states starting to relax coronavirus restrictions, NSW residents are still confined to their homes except for work, essential shopping, personal exercise, medical appointments and compassionate visits.

“The matter will be investigated. What action is taken will fall out of that investigation,” NSW Deputy Police Commissioner Gary Worboys said.

“Police haven’t been backward at all in taking complaints, making investigations and taking the appropriate action.”

Melbourne boss Dave Donaghy had not spoken to Addo-Carr on Sunday night, with players due back for training next Monday.

The Rabbitohs have been approached for comment in regards to Mitchell.

The pictures emerged a day after the NRL handed its 48-page draft biosecurity measures to clubs. They include asking players to stay home except for training, playing, doctor’s visits and essential food shopping.

They also dictate that players should not have visitors in their homes.

The NRL has threatened teams with the loss of points and heavy fines if any players break the rules.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian would not comment on Monday on whether it would affect the game’s chances of a May 28 resumption.

-with AAP