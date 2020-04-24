News Coronavirus Elderly Tasmanian woman becomes state’s ninth coronavirus death
Updated:

Elderly Tasmanian woman becomes state’s ninth coronavirus death

A 79-year-old woman with coronavirus has died in TasmaniaPremier The woman died while being cared for at Launceston General Hospital.
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A 79-year-old woman with coronavirus has died in Tasmania

Premier Peter Gutwein said the woman died while being cared for in the Launceston General Hospital.

The latest fatality brings the national death toll to 77.

Mr Gutwein also confirmed additional retail restrictions in place on the north-west coast would be extended for another week until next Sunday, May 3.

The restrictions, which closed non-essential retailers such as Kmart and Harvey Norman, were due to be lifted on Sunday night, and Mr Gutwein said he knew people would be disappointed.

“[This move] is not taken lightly and I know many in the north-west will be unhappy about this, but we need to crush this virus,” he said.

-with agencies

Trending Now

What laws forged during WWI have to say about today’s pandemic response
Education Minister Dan Tehan hopes all schools return to normal classroom teaching in term two
Virus testing to get a boost as Australia’s COVID-19 transmission rates fall
Business activity collapses to record low amid calls for reform
Microbiologist claims the coronavirus was man-made in Wuhan lab
Eight out of 10 people have no coronavirus symptoms