Elderly Tasmanian woman becomes state’s ninth coronavirus death

A 79-year-old woman with coronavirus has died in Tasmania

Premier Peter Gutwein said the woman died while being cared for in the Launceston General Hospital.

The latest fatality brings the national death toll to 77.

Mr Gutwein also confirmed additional retail restrictions in place on the north-west coast would be extended for another week until next Sunday, May 3.

The restrictions, which closed non-essential retailers such as Kmart and Harvey Norman, were due to be lifted on Sunday night, and Mr Gutwein said he knew people would be disappointed.

“[This move] is not taken lightly and I know many in the north-west will be unhappy about this, but we need to crush this virus,” he said.

