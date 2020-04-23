Victoria has recorded its 16th coronavirus fatality after a man in his 60s died in hospital.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos confirmed on Thursday the man, who had underlying health conditions, succumbed to the virus in hospital overnight.

“I want to express my thoughts and my sympathy to his family,” she told reporters.

The man had not travelled overseas and likely contracted COVID-19 in the community, the minister said.

Only one new case of coronavirus was reported in Victoria in the past 24 hours.

“This is a very promising result, we have seen a stabilisation of the numbers in recent days and, in fact, there have been no further cases of community transmission,” Ms Mikakos said.

New case count remains low in NSW

The operator of a western Sydney nursing home where three residents have died amid 44 cases of coronavirus will hold a meeting for residents and concerned family members.

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in NSW on Thursday, for the second consecutive day, taking the state’s toll to 2979 with 21 people in intensive care.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant on Wednesday said specialist doctors and nurses had been deployed to the 95-resident Newmarch House in Caddens.

Some 44 people there – 29 residents and 15 staff – have been confirmed virus-positive.

With 55 staff forced into isolation, the federal government has activated a “surge workforce”, including the deployment of an emergency response team, to support operator Anglicare.

Federal Aged Care and Senior Australians Minister Richard Colbeck on Wednesday said Anglicare would call a resident and family meeting on Thursday.

Representatives from the Department of Health, the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commissioner, and the Older Persons Advocacy Network will also attend.

National Deputy Chief Health Officer Paul Kelly said unlimited workforce support had been offered to assist with the difficult situation of having a large number of residents with COVID-19 and a number of staff absent due to close contact with a coronavirus case.

“We’re really scratching around to have adequate staff there. Today we’re happy we’ve got a good number of RNs (registered nurses), a little short on carers. We have been reaching out to agencies locally,” Anglicare chief executive Grant Millard told ABC TV.

Strict isolation protocols are in place for residents.

A staff member who worked for six consecutive days with mild symptoms, primarily a sore throat, introduced the virus to the facility.

Mr Millard said the worker was “extremely distraught” but was physically recovering.

A 92-year-old woman was the latest death at Newmarch House on Tuesday, while the deaths of a 75-year-old man at St George Hospital and an 80-year-old woman at Gosford Hospital brought the state’s total to 33. No new deaths were reported on Thursday.

New cases in Tasmania

Four new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Tasmania overnight, all in the state’s northwest cluster.

Two are workers at either the North West Regional Hospital or North West Private Hospital in Burnie, the centre of the region’s outbreak.

One of the new cases is a contact of a confirmed case, while the fourth is under investigation

More than half of the island’s 205 cases are linked to the northwest outbreak which forced authorities to close both hospitals, quarantine staff and enact tough social restrictions in the region.

Public Health Director Mark Veitch is urging anyone in the northwest with virus symptoms, such as a runny nose, cough or sore throat, to contact authorities and arrange testing.

Testing capacity has been ramped up with the assistance of the federal government and specialist buses have been deployed to several towns.

Eight people have died from the virus in Tasmania and 77 have recovered.

Both closed hospitals in Burnie are undergoing a specialist deep clean, with services to progressively resume over coming weeks.

-with AAP