Sydney’s famous Bondi Beach will allow limited access for surfers and swimmers from next week as more beaches in NSW begin easing COVID-19 restrictions.

Waverley Council met on Tuesday night and voted to relax restrictions on Bondi, Bronte and Tamarama beaches a month after they were shut amid coronavirus social-distancing concerns.

From Tuesday next week, “strictly managed corridors on the sand” will be available to those wanting to access the water on weekdays, a Waverley Council spokeswoman said.

The number of people in the water will be monitored and the beaches will be shut if rules are broken.

Bondi, Bronte and Tamarama beaches will be open Monday to Friday from 7am to 5pm.

The beaches will be closed at weekends and sunbaking will still be banned.

At Bronte swimming and surfing will be allowed and only surfing at Tamarama.

