The Rolling Stones have announced they will join a star-studded line-up to play in One World: Together at Home, a global broadcast aimed at supporting medical workers and the World Health Organisation’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The rock band is the latest musical act to join the initiative, which is being co-ordinated by Lady Gaga and also will showcase performances by recording artists such as Paul McCartney, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Maluma, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, Alanis Morissette and Andrea Bocelli.

“We are honoured to be invited to be part of the One World: Together at Home broadcast – from our homes in isolation,” the iconic British rockers said in a statement.

The Rolling Stones will be joining One World: #TogetherAtHome with @GlblCtzn and @WHO – Tune in tomorrow at 8pm ET, for this special broadcast event to honour healthcare workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 pandemic. Find out more here: https://t.co/u5szPciYK0 pic.twitter.com/UNeln1O3kc — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) April 17, 2020

All of the artists will participate from their homes in the event, which will encourage wealthy individuals and corporations to contribute to the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Last week, Lady Gaga said at a WHO media briefing that she had helped raise $US35 million ($55 million) for that fund through outreach efforts aimed at philanthropists and business leaders.

The American recording artist said the idea is to complete the fundraising before the event is livestreamed on a range of social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, and broadcast on numerous television networks worldwide.

“When we do air live on April 18th,” she added, “put your wallet away, put anything away that you need to, and sit back and enjoy the show that you all very much deserve.”

The event will be divided into two parts, with a digital stream running from 3am to 9am Sunday (AEST) and featuring artists such as John Legend, Annie Lennox, Common, Jacky Cheung, Kesha, Jennifer Hudson, Michael Bublé, Juanes and The Killers and appearances by other celebrities such as Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Heidi Klum and Sarah Jessica Parker.

That will be followed by a two-hour linear broadcast that will air at different times depending on the region and include appearances fromOprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, David and Victoria Beckham, Alicia Keys, Ellen DeGeneres, Pharrell Williams, Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Celine Dion, Lizzo, J Balvin and Andrea Bocelli.

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will host the all-star event.

Health experts, frontline medical workers and world leaders also will participate in the event and urge people to heed lockdown restrictions.

Global Citizen, which has organised the event along with the WHO, said in a statement Thursday on its website that the event is not a fundraiser.

“All we want from you is to support the global fight against coronavirus through taking action to support the Together at Home campaign,” including taking a pledge stating that “as a global citizen, I’m staying home!” according to that international advocacy organisation.

-with agencies