A crew member from the coronavirus-plagued Artania cruise ship has died in a Perth hospital, taking Western Australia’s toll to seven.

Health Minister Roger Cook said the man was in his early 40s and died at Royal Perth Hospital on Thursday.

“His family have been notified and were put in contact with that crew member via translators … and they were able to reach out to him in his dying days,” Mr Cook told reporters on Friday.

Earlier today it was confirmed that a 72-year-old man had died from coronavirus at Latrobe in Tasmania’s north-west.

The deaths have pushed the national toll to 65.

The Tasmanian man died on Friday morning at the Mersey Community Hospital.

In a statement, Premier Peter Gutwein said he was deeply saddened to confirm the death.

“The 72-year-old man tragically has passed away this morning at the Mersey Community Hospital, where he was being cared for,” he said.

“On behalf of the government, I extend my deepest condolences to the man’s family, friends and loved ones.

“This is another sad reminder that this disease takes lives, and we must do everything we can to contain the spread of coronavirus.”

Mr Gutwein urged Tasmanians to “do the right thing, stay home and save lives.”

Tasmania has ramped up policing of social restrictions and increased virus testing in the north-west, where an outbreak has forced the closure of two hospitals in Burnie.

All residents and staff at three nursing homes in the region are being tested after it was revealed a COVID-19-positive healthcare worker had shifts at the facilities.

Almost 100 of the state’s 180 virus cases are linked to the hospital outbreak, including 60 workers.

The state’s sixth death on Tuesday, a 91-year-old woman, was also a patient at the Mersey Community Hospital.

-with AAP