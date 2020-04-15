The ACT has recorded its third coronavirus death, chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman has announced.

The woman, who was in her 60s, contracted COVID-19 while aboard the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

She died in the Canberra Hospital.

“I offer my sincere condolences to this person’s family and friends,” Dr Coleman said on Wednesday.

Dr Coleman said the woman’s death – the 63rd in Australia – acted as a reminder at a time when new cases in Canberra remained flat.

“While we have seen a flattening of the curve in Canberra, it is necessary that we continue taking physical distancing seriously to protect these vulnerable groups,” she said.

There have been no new diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Canberra in the past 48 hours.

There have been 103 cases identified in the ACT, with 77 of those people already recovered.

Easter weekend brought little growth in cases

On Tuesday, ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr expressed his pleasure with the majority of Canberrans for following health advice over the long weekend.

Just one new case was reported over the Easter long weekend.

But Mr Barr warned against complacency, after ACT Policing noted some locations, such as IKEA and a popular walk around Lake Burley Griffin, were at times too crowded.

“The fantastic work that people have been doing, day in day out for weeks, can all be undone by one large crowd gathering,” Mr Barr said.

Some Canberrans who were headed to the coast were also turned back by police. However, no fines were issued.