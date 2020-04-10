Three more Australians have died from coronavirus, taking the national toll up to 54.

The latest is the fourth coronavirus death in Tasmania, occurring at the North West Regional Hospital.

All staff at the hospital working on the medical and surgical wards have been told to quarantine for 14 days.

Earlier, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard confirmed a 69-year-old man died from coronavirus complications last night in Newcastle.

The latest death brings the total death toll in NSW to 22.

There are 49 new cases of coronavirus in NSW, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 2,822.

NSW Deputy Police Commissioner Gary Worboys said nearly 50 people had been issued $1,000 infringement notices for disobeying social distancing laws in the past 24 hours.

Another death in Victoria

The Victorian government reported the death of a man in his 80s.

The overnight death brings Victoria’s death toll from COVID-19 to 13.

The number of confirmed cases in Victoria is 1,241 after 13 more cases were confirmed overnight.

There are now 158 healthcare workers who have contracted the virus, one more than yesterday.

There are 43 people in hospital, seven more than yesterday, and 13 people are in intensive care.

Another 120 people have recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 926.

Police have issued another 98 fines in the past 24 hours to people flouting stage three restrictions, and carried out 754 checks on people who should be in self-isolation.

New cases in Queensland continues to fall

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles has confirmed that the number of new cases is continuing to fall.

The Minister also said that Queensland police have issued 289 fines for breaches of the public health emergency orders. The fines start at $1,300.

Mr Miles said that there were 97 people in enforced quarantine in the state.

Mr Miles added that people should not be travelling in the state.

“We would encourage people not to be travelling from region to region and we consider Brisbane to the Gold Coast are different regions.

“We would encourage people not to travel that far. The two-guest rule was a concession to make it bearable but it is not designed to allow people to travel great distances. That’s what we’re trying to restrict here.”

The minister said that if people continue to abuse the two-person rule, then it will be revisited.

“We are allowing two guests but if we find people are abusing that, we might have to revisit that. We don’t want to. This is not about isolating people from their networks, it’s about keeping their socially distant.”

