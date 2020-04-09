South Australia records third coronavirus death, national toll hits 51

A third person in South Australia has succumbed to the coronavirus.
The man, 76, from the Barossa Valley passed away on Wednesday night from COVID-19 in Royal Adelaide Hospital.
“Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” SA Health said in a statement on Thursday.
His passing is the third death in the state from COVID-19 and follows the passing of a 62-year-old woman on Wednesday who contracted the virus when she was a passenger on the Ruby Princess cruise ship.
Another man, 75-year-old Francesco Ferraro, died on Monday.
His infection was linked to interstate travel.
