South Australia records third coronavirus death, national toll hits 51

A third person in South Australia has succumbed to the coronavirus.

The man, 76, from the Barossa Valley passed away on Wednesday night from COVID-19 in Royal Adelaide Hospital.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” SA Health said in a statement on Thursday.

His passing is the third death in the state from COVID-19 and follows the passing of a 62-year-old woman on Wednesday who contracted the virus when she was a passenger on the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

Another man, 75-year-old Francesco Ferraro, died on Monday.

His infection was linked to interstate travel.

