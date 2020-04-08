News Coronavirus Overnight deaths take national coronavirus toll to 50
The Ruby Princess docked at Port Kembla on Monday morning. Photo: Getty
A 62-year-old woman from Adelaide who contracted coronavirus from the Ruby Princess cruise ship has died.

Her death brings the nation’s death toll to 50.

Earlier today an adult and a child from the same family tested positive for coronavirus in Sydney, after being taken to hospital from a hotel where they were being held in quarantine.

 

Meanwhile, another Victorian has died from coronavirus, taking the state’s toll to 12.

Victoria recorded 21 new cases overnight, taking the total number to 1212, Premier Daniel Andrews revealed on Triple M radio on Wednesday.

“Tragically another Victorian has died … we send our best wishes to their loved ones,” Mr Andrews said

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said on Twitter the deceased was a woman in her 80s who died in hospital.

“My thoughts are with her family,” Ms Mikakos said.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has revealed that another Victorian has died from COVID-19. Photo: AAP

Mr Andrews implored people to keep isolating as they have been, especially over the Easter long weekend, to keep containing the spread and avoid the catastrophic scenes of Europe and New York.

“People are giving up a lot and I’m very grateful to them for that,” he told the radio station.

“Let’s remember our loved ones, because if this gets away from us there won’t be any family in this state that won’t be touched by this.

“People will die because there will never be enough ICU beds.”

Victoria increased testing for the coronavirus from Monday, with the Premier reasoning that the more testing that is done, the more positive cases will be found.

The death in South Australia is the state’s second coronavirus-related fatality.

There are 415 cases across the state.

with AAP

