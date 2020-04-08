Overnight deaths take national coronavirus toll to 50

A 62-year-old woman from Adelaide who contracted coronavirus from the Ruby Princess cruise ship has died.

Her death brings the nation’s death toll to 50.

Earlier today an adult and a child from the same family tested positive for coronavirus in Sydney, after being taken to hospital from a hotel where they were being held in quarantine.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE 8 April 2020: Sadly, SA Health can confirm a 62-year-old woman from metropolitan Adelaide passed away this morning from COVID-19 in the Royal Adelaide Hospital. pic.twitter.com/ZUcaOpirHX — SA Health (@SAHealth) April 7, 2020

Meanwhile, another Victorian has died from coronavirus, taking the state’s toll to 12.

Victoria recorded 21 new cases overnight, taking the total number to 1212, Premier Daniel Andrews revealed on Triple M radio on Wednesday.

“Tragically another Victorian has died … we send our best wishes to their loved ones,” Mr Andrews said

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said on Twitter the deceased was a woman in her 80s who died in hospital.

“My thoughts are with her family,” Ms Mikakos said.

There are now 1212 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Victoria. Sadly, a woman in her 80s has died in hospital taking the number of people who have died in Victoria from #COVID-19 to 12. My thoughts are with her family. #springst 1/2 — Jenny Mikakos MP #StayHomeSaveLives (@JennyMikakos) April 7, 2020

Mr Andrews implored people to keep isolating as they have been, especially over the Easter long weekend, to keep containing the spread and avoid the catastrophic scenes of Europe and New York.

“People are giving up a lot and I’m very grateful to them for that,” he told the radio station.

“Let’s remember our loved ones, because if this gets away from us there won’t be any family in this state that won’t be touched by this.

“People will die because there will never be enough ICU beds.”

Victoria increased testing for the coronavirus from Monday, with the Premier reasoning that the more testing that is done, the more positive cases will be found.

The death in South Australia is the state’s second coronavirus-related fatality.

There are 415 cases across the state.

–with AAP