Australian coronavirus death toll rises as another Ruby Princess passenger dies

Four more elderly Australians have died overnight, including another passenger who was on the ill-fated Ruby Princess cruise ship.

NSW chief medical officer Dr Kerry Chant said the woman, 87, died and a man, 90, who had been living at the Opal aged care facility in Bankstown in western Sydney also passed away.

There are now 12 passengers who were on board the Ruby Princess who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

In Victoria, Premier Daniel Andrews announced another person had died overnight and South Australia has recorded its first death of a man aged 75.

It brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Australia to 45, the total number of cases in NSW to 2686 with 21 deaths and in Victoria to 1191, the two states with the highest number of confirmed cases in the country.

The Ruby Princess cruise ship is still docked in Port Kembla, near Wollongong, where it’s expected to remain for 10 days while its 1040 crew members undergo medical assessments, treatment or emergency extractions.

About 200 have symptoms of coronavirus.

The NSW Police homicide squad is investigating why passengers were allowed to disembark from the ship in Sydney on March 19 despite concerns some might have contracted the illness.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller on Tuesday told ABC Radio the investigation wouldn’t be rushed, saying “I just need to make sure I get the right outcome”.

“There is global attention. Do we rush it for some political win or do we do the proper job that we should do, which is a criminal investigation into what will be a complex matter with lots of witnesses?”

The vessel is linked to at least 622 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths across Australia.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the number of new cases in the state continues to “stabilise and even decline” but said social distancing was the “new way of life” until a vaccine was developed.

“For the first time in a long time, every scientist on the planet is working towards a vaccine, working towards a cure, and, of course, we want NSW to be part of that story,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“We want our best and brightest in NSW and across Australia working their guts out to make sure that we find a vaccine as soon as possible.

“Because the reality is that until we find a vaccine, we all have to live with this virus.

“And no matter what restrictions there are in the future, no matter what restrictions are potentially eased in the future, until a vaccine is found, social distancing is a way of life now.”

Mr Andrews said that by staying at home, it was “delivering results that are so much better than so many other parts of the world that are gripped by unbearable tragedy”

“As they see so many cases, their hospital system is then overwhelmed, and we see some of those shocking scenes, those wicked scenes in places like New York,” he told reporters on Tuesday morning.