Ill-fated cruise ship docks in Wollongong as national death toll rises to 37

The ill-fated Ruby Princess cruise ship, now the focus of a NSW homicide investigation, has finally docked in Wollongong after hovering off Sydney for more than two weeks.

The ship, with 1040 crew on board from 50 different countries, docked at Port Kembla, south of Sydney on Monday morning.

Two more people have died from the coronavirus, taking the national death toll to 37. The death toll in NSW rose to 18 after the deaths of an 86-year-old man and an 85-year-old man on Sunday.

It is not yet known whether the latest casualties were passengers from the ship.

“A few of the crew came out onto their balconies and were giving us a wave,” reported the ABC’s Jesse Dorsett who was at Port Kembla on Monday.

“I shouted out are you guys all OK, they gave us a thumbs up but said some people are still sick.

“We haven’t been able to speak to them until now and they passed about 50 metres and all the crew came out.

“I shouted out, “How are you all”? And a few replied: “We’re good”.

“And I said: “Are many sick?”. And they said: “Yes there is”.

“That was what we said in the short time. There was a tug boat and police boat following the cruise ship. That is still following a police helicopter is above.”

Attorney-General Christian Porter on Monday backed a NSW Police investigation after Police Commissioner Mick Fuller on Sunday announced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the docking and disembarkation of passengers from the ship.

“Of course, there’s a whole range of offences, including civil fraud, that may have been possibly committed and that’s what the investigation is about,” he told ABC Radio.

“If those offences can be substantiated by evidence then they would be very, very serious indeed.”

So far 11 passengers on board Ruby Princess have died while another 622 tested positive to COVID-19. The stricken ship will spend up to 10 days in port to allow medical teams safer access to crew members with up to 200 showing COVID-19 symptoms.

NSW has now recorded 18 COVID-19 deaths as the state’s total number of cases rises to 2637.

NSW Health said on Monday the state had recorded 57 new cases, a drop on the previous day which was partly explained by fewer tests being done over the weekend.

According to the latest federal health department figures, last updated on Sunday 3pm, there have been 5687 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 139 new cases overnight.

The national death toll now stands at 37.

The homicide squad investigation aims to identify how passengers were allowed to disembark from the ship in Sydney.

“The only way I can get to the bottom of whether our national biosecurity laws and our state laws were broken is through a criminal investigation,” Mr Fuller said.

Mr Fuller told reporters transparency regarding patient health on board the cruise ship was a key question for the investigation.

The investigation will cover the actions of the port authority, ambulance, police, the NSW Health department and Carnival Australia.

Crew don’t need to leave ship

Aspen Medical executive chairman Glenn Keys said the crew don’t need to leave the ship for treatment.

“In our view, they can be treated on board,” he told ABC Radio.

“The ship’s been good in spreading the crew out to make sure there is enough room. They’ve got fresh air and the treatment they need.”

Ruby Princess owner Carnival Australia says the company is assisting the police investigation.

“In addition to willingly participating in the investigation, Carnival Australia will vigorously respond to any allegations of which there must now be full disclosure and the basis for them,” a spokesman said in a statement.

-with AAP