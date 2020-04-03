News Coronavirus Victorian coronavirus death in Melbourne hospital takes national toll to 25
Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told Sunrise a seventh person died of coronavirus overnight. Photo: ABC News
A man in his 80s has died of coronavirus while at a Melbourne hospital, taking the national death toll to 25.

The man died in an intensive care unit.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton revealed the latest death on Channel 7’s Sunrise program this morning.

“He was in intensive care. We have another seven who are in intensive care. It is a serious situation,”

He said another seven people were in intensive care.

The news comes after Victoria recorded two deaths yesterday, one of which was linked to a cluster of cases among inpatients at The Alfred.

Seven deaths have been recorded in Victoria, 10 in New South Wales, three in Queensland, and five in other states and territories.

In the last 24 hours, there were another 49 COVID-19 cases confirmed, bringing the state’s total to 1085.

More to come.

