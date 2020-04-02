Social distancing laws to last 90 days, says NSW police chief

NSW’s new social distancing laws will be over by the end of June, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told reporters this morning.

Mr Fuller said the laws, which ban gatherings of more than two people and prevent people from leaving the house without a “reasonable excuse”, would be in place for 90 days and he would not be seeking an extension to the new powers after that time.

“I certainly won’t be seeking an extension, people will have gotten the message by then, hopefully,” he said.

The laws came into effect on Tuesday, which means they will last until June 29.

Mr Fuller said he would be “personally” reviewing all fines issued in relation to the laws.

“If I think it’s unreasonable, it will be withdrawn immediately and we’ll make personal contact with the individual,” Mr Fuller said.

“I get it, and we want people to be able to stay fit and physically and psychologically healthy,” he said.

“But, of course, if I said it’s ok to sit on a park bench, then everyone is going to go to the park. And we’re going to end up back where we started.”

NSW has Australia’s toughest coronavirus restrictions, with police having the power to deliver on-the-spot fines of $1,000 to individuals who breach those rules.

The maximum penalty that can be given by a court is $11,000 and six months in jail.

The only lawful reasons to leave the house are to work, study, to shop for food or other essential items, access medical care or exercise alone or with one other person.

Three tickets have been issued in relation to isolation measures over the past 24 hours, Mr Fuller said.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has praised people for helping flatten the COVID-19 curve in Australia’s worst-affected state.

“The acceleration of cases in NSW isn’t growing, which is a good thing,” she told reporters on Thursday.

“So, we know that we’re having some level of success in reducing the spread. But we have to maintain our vigilance. We are at a very critical phase.”

There have been 116 new coronavirus infections in NSW in the 24 hours to 8:00pm yesterday, bringing the state’s total to 2,298.