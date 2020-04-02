News Coronavirus Latest Victorian death brings coronavirus toll to 24
Updated:

Latest Victorian death brings coronavirus toll to 24

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said the woman died in hospital. Photo: AAP
A woman in her 60s has become the sixth person to die in Victoria after experiencing coronavirus symptoms.
It comes after another woman in her 70s died earlier today. 24 people have now died in Australia after contracting COVID-19.

The state’s health minister, Jenny Mikakos, earlier said the number of community transmissions had jumped to 57 cases.

That is 18 more than yesterday, representing the state’s largest jump in cases where the source of infection is unknown or a link in terms of contacts between patients and other people is missing.

In Queensland, an 85-year-old man died at Toowoomba Hospital overnight, Health Minister Steven Miles has confirmed.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles confirmed the overnight death. Photo: AAP

The man is the fourth Queenslander to die after being infected with the coronavirus.

“All of our condolences, the condolence from the whole of Queensland, go to that gentleman’s family, which is, of course, grieving right now,” Mr Miles says.

“Each of these deaths reminds us of just how important our effort to stop the spread of this outbreak, to slow the spread of this outbreak, is.”

Queensland now has 835 case of COVID-19, up 54 from yesterday, while Victoria has 1036 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 68.

Ms Mikakos announced the  state government had struck a deal with the Victoria’s major hospitals.

“This deal will see our healthcare system, both public and private, operating as one in a joint effort to combat COVID-19,” she said.

“It will not matter whether you have private health insurance, everyone will be treated equally.”

Ms Mikakos said more than 4,000 people had registered their interest in coming out of retirement to work in the healthcare system to help in the response to COVID-19.

The government was trying to speed up refreshing their registrations so more people could begin working, she said.

with agencies

