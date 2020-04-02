News Coronavirus Life in lockdown: Our deserted cities in the age of coronavirus
Australia has never seen its landmarks like this. A rare glimpse of our cities in self-isolation. Photo: Getty
With Australia under varying stages of COVID-19 self-isolation, our once-bustling cities have become veritable ghost towns.

With sporting events cancelled, attractions closed and government advice urging us to stay at home and only venture out for essential trips, our city centres are eerily devoid of people.

The those of us who are self isolating and following advice not to venture far from home, the dramatic change in our streetscapes may have gone unnoticed.

These before-and-after images show glimpses of an Australia never seen before and hopefully never to be seem again.

Sydney Opera House

Usually crowded with throngs of tourists and sun-seeking Sydneysiders, the Sydney Opera house and its concourse are virtually deserted.

Flinders Street

Flinders Street is not only home to one of Australia’s busiest train station, it is one of Melbourne’s busiest pedestrian intersections and has a meeting place for generations of Melburnians. Not any more.

Martin Place

Home to Sydney’s financial hub, Martin Place is usually teeming with commuting workers and lunch-seeking crowds.

Adelaide Oval

Adelaide Oval is a formidable venue for visiting teams. The parochial crowds are usually worth a point or two to the home side. They were notably absent before the AFL season was suspended.

Sydney Light Rail

Sydney’s light rail offered an answer to a public transport problem plaguing the city’s CBD. There is no trouble getting a seat at the moment.

Federation Square

Home to concerts, events and even Australian Open celebrations, Melbourne’s Federation Square is is a popular spot for visitors both day and night.

