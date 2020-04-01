News Coronavirus Driver who should have been self-isolating crashes into shop
An allegedly alcohol-affected driver who should have been self-isolating has crashed his car into a Melbourne shopfront on Wednesday morning.

The 23-year-old man had returned from an overseas trip 13 days ago and should have been self-isolating due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Paramedics were called to the shop in Balwyn North, in eastern Melbourne, just after 5am.

The Deepdene man was taken to Box Hill Hospital for observation.

He will be interviewed in relation to the crash and his failure to comply with the mandatory 14-day quarantine for returning travellers.

In Victoria, individuals flouting the coronavirus home quarantine rules can be fined $1652 on the spot.

-with AAP

