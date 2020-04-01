More coronavirus cases linked to Qantas baggage handlers

More coronavirus cases have been confirmed in South Australia following six positive tests among Qantas baggage handlers at Adelaide Airport.

South Australia’s chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier told ABC radio the new cases were confirmed overnight, but she couldn’t say how many there were.

They are linked to six baggage handlers from the airport who had previously tested positive to COVID-19. About 100 other baggage handlers were investigated after the first positive tests.

Professor Spurrier said a significant number of workers at the airport would also be self-isolating.

“This is a serious situation,” she said.

“We’ve met with Qantas and we’re looking at implementing some workarounds to ensure baggage can be off-loaded.”

Earlier, Professor Spurrier said the affected Qantas staff worked in a relatively confined area – which had prompted concerns about the further spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, a Qantas flight headed for Adelaide was forced to turn back to Sydney because of the airport cluster. The airline briefly suspended flights to Adelaide after the discovery, but they had resumed by early Wednesday.

Passengers who had arrived in Adelaide on flights in the past few days were advised to wipe their baggage.

There were no concerns for other areas of the airport.

The baggage handlers were among 32 new coronavirus cases reported in SA on Tuesday, the first increase after three days of falling numbers.

That brought the total cases to 337, of which 104 were linked to cruise ships.

Eight people remain in intensive care, with five of those listed as critical.

Professor Spurrier said the jump showed the numbers would shift as the pandemic continued and emphasised the importance of restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the virus.

“The social distancing, the quarantining, the hygiene, all of these things need to be kept up,” she said.

“We’ve got to keep our foot down, not on the accelerator but on the brake.”

