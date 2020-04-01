News Coronavirus Australians urged to get flu jab this month

The federal government is urging people to get the flu shot as soon as possible in case they contract coronavirus over the next few months.
If ever there was a time to shore up your body’s defences against flu, its now.

Australians are being urged to get the flu shot this month so they don’t contract the disease and coronavirus at the same time.

More than 13.5 million doses of seasonal influenza vaccine have been secured for the national program.

“Vaccinating against the flu will reduce the risk of a very dangerous double-up of flu and coronavirus – both diseases affecting the respiratory system,” Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Wednesday.

“Fewer cases and fewer severe cases of flu will result in less demand on our health care system.”

Australia’s flu season is expected to peak between June and September. Vaccinating against the disease in April will provide the greatest protection.

with AAP

