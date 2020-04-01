Australia records 20th coronavirus death

Another resident of the Dorothy Henderson Lodge in Sydney has died from COVID-19.

Health authorities have confirmed a 95-year-old woman died overnight, taking the NSW death toll to nine.

It is the fifth coronavirus-related death at the aged-care facility.

There are also 150 new coronavirus infections in NSW, taking the state’s total to 2,182.

News of the death comes as NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian calls on businesses to help plug crucial health equipment shortages.

Ms Berejiklian on Wednesday morning urged businesses to re-direct their efforts towards the battle against coronavirus.

“I’m calling on the great people of our state, those great business people, those manufacturers who are able to re-tool, to help supply the additional things we need in coming months,” she told reporters.

“Whether it’s sanitisers, medical equipment or a whole host of other things which our hospitals will rely on in the coming months.”

Gatherings of more than two people – apart from immediate family – are banned in NSW and police have powers to fine those flouting the rules.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller says officers will take a common sense approach.

“I know there has been criticism of police, which I don’t accept. We haven’t issued one infringement of the new powers at this stage,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

“If you need medical assistance, pharmacies, doctors, the hospital – you can leave. If you need food, can you leave.

“If you are driving home and you need a take-away coffee, nothing wrong with jumping out the car and a coffee, just don’t sit down and have it there.”

A pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic will be established in Bondi to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus after clusters developed within Sydney’s backpacker community.

NSW Health is directing doctors in Sydney’s Waverley Council area, which includes suburbs such as Bondi, to send more patients for COVID-19 testing.

