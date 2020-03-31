Businesses jump at unprecedented $130 billion wage subsidy plan

At least 60,000 businesses signed up to the federal government’s historic $130 billion JobKeeper plan within five hours of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s announcement on Monday afternoon.

By 8am on Tuesday, that figure had jumped to 113,000 businesses that had registered their interest in the wage subsidy.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg expects the plan will help six million Australian workers, almost half the country’s workforce.

“Australia’s never seen income support like this,” he told Sky News on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said the government committed the equivalent of 16.4 per cent of Australia’s GDP to keeping the economy on deck.

“It’s an eye-watering amount … It is a very, very significant investment,” Senator Cormann said.

Employees who were stood down from March 1 will receive a flat-rate payment of $1500 a fortnight through their employers in a bid to lessen the economic blow caused by the virus.

The wage subsidy will start flowing to businesses on May 1 and will last for six months.

It applies to:

full and part-time workers

sole traders

casuals (who have been on the books for at least 12 month)

New Zealanders on temporary working 444 visas

Migrants eligible for welfare

Mr Frydenberg said while more financial help was on the way, none of it would match Monday’s announcement in dollars.

He said it would take years to pay off the debt generated as a result, but the government had to do what was needed.

Mr Morrison said some countries would face economic collapse or hollowing out in coming months as the disease spread globally.

“In the very worst of circumstances, we could see countries themselves fall into chaos – this will not be Australia,” he said.

Parliament could sit as early as next week to pass legislation related to the new JobKeeper payment. Labor is likely to back the overall package, which unions and business groups support.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said the historic package was a step in the right direction.

Business Council chief executive Jennifer Westacott said the subsidies were a fair way of making sure workers stayed connected to employers during the crisis.

“This huge package will keep people in jobs and, vitally, make sure Australia is ready to rebuild quickly once this challenge passes,” she said.

“We must safeguard as many jobs as we can to prevent long periods of joblessness and poverty.”

The $1500 a fortnight payment amounts to about 70 per cent of the median wage.

ACTU secretary Sally McManus said while the decision was welcome, the amount might not be enough.

“We believe that allowing this amount to increase up to the median wage of $1375 a week is what is needed.”

Ms McManus also raised concerns for casuals who had worked for the same employer for less than 12 months. As it stands, they are not covered by the scheme.

Meanwhile, Virgin Australia is seeking its own rescue package of up to $1.4 billion in financial support from the federal government to survive the fallout from coronavirus crisis.

Virgin Australia has confirmed it is seeking financial help but has not confirmed the amount or nature of potential bailout.

The Australian reported it could involve the government becoming a part-owner.

Mr Frydenberg declined to comment on any “specifics”, saying “we support strongly, the aviation industry”.

“I’ve been in close contact with leaders of the business community including the aviation sector [Virgin boss] Paul Scurrah and [Qantas chief] Alan Joyce,” he told ABC radio.

“But we have already illustrated our commitment to having a viable, sustainable aviation sector with more than $700 million in fees being waived.”

Mr Frydenberg said transporting freight and people was important to the economy.

“We’ll continue that dialogue with key stakeholders,” he said.

Virgin recently cut its workforce by 80 per cent and its capacity by 90 per cent.

-with AAP