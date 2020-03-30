Returned traveller in prison over quarantine breach

A traveller who recently returned to Australia is behind bars after police stopped him going outside for a third time in two days.

The 30-year-old man, who flew home from Jordan on March 18, was ordered to self-quarantine at his Edensor Park home for 14 days.

But, he allegedly went out to Pagewood about 1.20am on Saturday, was given a $1000 on-the-spot fine and ordered to return home.

Later on Saturday, he was arrested on Pitt Street, in Sydney’s CBD, charged with disobeying a ministerial direction under the Public Health Act and granted bail to appear in court in May.

The man was then moved to a serviced apartment in Camperdown. On Sunday, he tried to leave that facility and was arrested again.

He was refused bail and ordered to face Central Local Court on Monday.

-AAP