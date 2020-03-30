ABC’s Norman Swan tested for coronavirus

The ABC’s medical expert Norman Swan was tested for coronavirus on Monday morning, after developing symptoms.

Dr Swan has since said he is in self-isolation at home.

He said, to his knowledge, he had not come into contact with anyone with the virus. It is not clear under which criteria Dr Swan qualified for a test.

Dr Swan was tested by his GP.

“OK, so now I have to admit I’m at home because I do have symptoms and after I finish this I’m going to get tested,” he told ABC Radio on Monday.

The results will take a day or so to come back.

Dr Swan is the presenter of the Health Report on Radio National and is a multi-award-winning producer and broadcaster.

His career has been highlighted by his desire to keep the Australian public informed of health developments as they happen.

The executive producer of the ABC’s 7.30 program, Justin Stevens, confirmed Dr Swan would “still be be doing his regular segment tonight and recording it from home”.

Dr Swan is also a presenter on the ABC podcast Coronacast, which helps answer questions about COVID-19.

He has spoken about testing before on Coronacast.

He said it was important to find out who had been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 over the previous 24-48 hours.

“If you don’t do testing, you’ll end up with a situation which you’ve got in the United States and Italy,” he said.

According to Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt, Australia’s testing of the virus is “one of, if not, the highest testing rate in the world”.

On Monday, Mr Hunt said 214,000 tests had been conducted so far.