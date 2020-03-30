‘Stay at home’: States tougher restrictions as Tas records first death

Three states have now moved to enforce tighter restrictions as Tasmania confirms its first fatality from the coronavirus.

A woman in her 80s has become the first person to die in Tasmania, taking the national death toll from COVID-19 to 17.

Premier Peter Gutwein confirmed on Monday morning the woman had died in the North West Regional Hospital in Burnie.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. They’re being provided the support and care they need at this time,” he told reporters.

Victoria, NSW and Tasmania have moved to introduce tighter restrictions on movement as of midnight on Monday, meaning heavy on-the-spot fines for people who gather in groups of more than two.

“We’re not doing it for any other reason than this is life and death,” Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Monday morning.

“Unless you want to be burying an elderly relative or your best mate, or your parents, if they’re younger, do the right thing. It is very, very simple. Stay at home!”

“Victoria has moved to stage three and that involves a ban with an on the spot fine of more than $1,600 if you breach it, on gatherings with more than two people, other than those in your household,” Mr Andrews said.

“This is critically important. We cannot have people out socialising and gathering as if this wasn’t happening. We have to protect the health system and we have got to save lives. We have to protect jobs.”

Victoria now has 821 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 56 new cases overnight, 29 people are in hospital and four are in intensive care units. Mr Andrews said 42,000 people had been tested so far.

NSW and Tasmania have also moved to quickly enforce the new rules, recommended by the federal government on Sunday night for a two-person limit for indoor and outdoor public gatherings unless you’re with your immediate family.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she appreciates the measures are “frustrating” but people need to follow them for the good of the community.

“Gatherings outside or inside should not be more than two people unless it is your immediate family – that is something we will enforce,” she told reporters on Monday.

“We want everybody to practice that from today. Enforcement starts from midnight.”

Ms Berejiklian said people in their 20s and 30s were the “worst offenders” when it comes to flouting coronavirus rules.

“I do use that age group, in particular, because we are seeing an increase in the statistics in that age group,” she said.

“Also, the worst offenders in terms of not sticking to the rules are those people in those age groups. You can’t socialise as you used to.”

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said 127 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed overnight, bringing the state’s total to 1918. The current death toll is eight.

“Whilst it is pleasing we have seen a stabilisation in case numbers, it is important to know that they can vary and jump around day to day based on testing numbers,” she told reporters on Monday.

The Australian Medical Association says infected patients are putting the lives of doctors, health care workers and patients at risk by seeking treatment for other ailments while “hiding” their coronavirus symptoms.

“There have been some disturbing incidents of people hiding their symptoms in order to get treatment for other health issues,” AMA (NSW) President Dr Kean-Seng Lim said on Monday.

Dr Lim said health workers had to limit scarce supplies of protective equipment to treat symptomatic cases.

“We know doctors in other countries have already died as a result of coronavirus. Fatalities and high numbers of health care worker infections would further strain the health system’s ability to respond to this pandemic,” Dr Lim warned.

Recent NSW coronavirus cases include two teachers and a student from Normanhurst West Public School as well as a staff member from the Long Bay prison hospital.

The number of confirmed Australian cases from the Ruby Princess cruise ship had jumped to 215 by Sunday night.

-with AAP