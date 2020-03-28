News Coronavirus ‘My muscles ached’: Juventus star Paulo Dybala opens up about virus battle
Juventus star Paulo Dybala is training again after his battle with the coronavirus. Photo: AAP
Juventus’ Argentine star Paulo Dybala is on the road to recovery after testing positive to the coronavirus, which he said left him struggling for breath.

One of the highest-profile soccer players to be infected with the coronavirus, Dybala has started training again.

He is one of three players at Juventus to have tested positive for the virus alongside defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Blaise Matuidi, a World Cup winner with France in 2018.

Players at other Italian Serie A clubs have also tested positive.

Experts are pointing to a Champions League game between Atalanta and Valencia as one of the biggest reasons why Bergamo, Italy, has become one of the epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic – a “biological bomb” was the way one respiratory specialist put it.

Dybala confirmed on March 21 that he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini had tested positive for the virus.

The Argentina international said that both he and Sabatini were feeling fine, though – in a video call posted to Juve’s official Twitter account – Dybala has revealed he subsequently came down with strong symptoms.

“I’ve had strong symptoms, but I’m much better today,” Dybala, 26, told the Juventus television channel.

“Now, I can move and walk, and try to work out. A few days ago, when I tried to do those things, I was struggling for breath. My muscles ached.”

 

Football around the world has been brought to a standstill by the pandemic and the Italian league has been suspended since March 9.

