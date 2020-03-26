The 30-minute restriction on haircuts has been lifted as the federal government tinkers with measures to slow the spread of coronavirus.

But the Prime Minister says the four-square-metre rule per person must be strictly followed by hairdressers and barbers, and personal contact during appointments must be minimised.

The states will also have the power to allow more than 10 people attend funerals.

The hairdressing and funeral restrictions were announced on Tuesday night, as part of further social restrictions to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Hairdressers had complained to governments about the impracticality of capping haircuts at 30 minutes.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said based on that feedback, premiers and chief ministers agreed to ditch the restriction during a national cabinet meeting on Wednesday night.

“The four-square-metre rule per person must be strictly observed within the premises and that personal contact during the patron’s visit should be minimised wherever possible,” he said in a statement.

“Also it was noted that in hardship cases, states and territories can provide exemptions in relation to attendance at funerals, but only at the margin.”

-with agencies