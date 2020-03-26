Coronavirus passengers confirmed on cruise ship off WA

Seven passengers on a cruise ship of the Western Australian coast have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The Artania, which has about 1300 people on board, had anchored off Perth late last week, requesting urgent medical assistance.

WA Health Department officials boarded the cruise ship on Wednesday after 25 passengers reported respiratory illnesses. The ABC reported on Thursday that seven passengers had since been confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The vessel has no Australian passengers on board and WA authorities have said only people with life-threatening medical situations will be allowed to come into the state.

WA Premier Mark McGowan said on Wednesday that 800 Australians on board a cruise ship that is due to dock in Fremantle on Friday will be taken straight to Rottnest Island for two weeks quarantine.

The remaining passengers and crew – believed to be mostly New Zealanders and Britons – will be quarantined on board the Vasco de Gama when it docks.

It comes as NSW said it would block cruise ship passengers and crew from disembarking there until new border protections are in place.

The move will leave thousands of cruise ship passengers and crew stranded.

The federal government last week restricted all cruise ships from entering Australia for 30 days. But there are still about 12 ships that were at sea when the restriction was introduced that want to dock in NSW.

“No one will be allowed to leave any of these cruise ships until we have settled on the agreed new measures,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

The NSW and federal governments are working on new guidelines, but what they will include and when they will be decided upon is unclear.

“I have personally spoken to the Australian Border Force Commissioner Michael Outram and Minister Peter Dutton and we agree we stand shoulder to shoulder on protecting our citizens,” Ms Berejiklian said.

The move came after a war of words broke out between federal and state authorities over who was to blame for allowing 2700 passengers to disembark from the Ruby Princess cruise ship last week.

More than 130 passengers from the vessel have tested positive for coronavirus, including a 77-year-old woman who died earlier this week. Another cruise ship passenger died in Townsville on Wednesday, and two more in Victoria on Thursday – bringing Australia’s coronavirus toll to 11.

When the Ruby Princess docked in Sydney 13 people were suffering from respiratory problems and were tested, but passengers were allowed to leave before the results came back.

Earlier on Wednesday Ms Berejiklian said “all of us have to take responsibility” for the Ruby Princess being allowed to dock.

The Australian Border Force said it was NSW Health that allowed passengers to disembark.

“The Department of Agriculture officials advised my officers that New South Wales Health had conducted a risk assessment, had rated the risk as low and that health officials would not be attending the vessel,” ABF commissioner Michael Outram said.

“As a result of that information, all of the passengers were given a green light to disembark.”

But NSW Health said it had followed national protocols and even exceeded them.

The state has already strengthened its rules for cruise ships after being criticised for its handling of the Ruby Princess.

If there is any suspicion of coronavirus, tests must be carried out and results returned before passengers can disembark.

A report will be released in the coming days on the decisions of the Berejiklian government about the Ruby Princess.

Meanwhile, the federal government is trying to come up with ways to rescue more than 3000 Australians stranded on dozens of cruise ships overseas.

The stranded Australians are scattered across more than 30 vessels in waters off South America, Europe and the US.

“We want to make sure that those Australians are able to return. We are working directly with them,” Foreign Minister Marise Payne told the Nine Network on Thursday.

There are generally hundreds of thousands of Australians overseas at any one time.

Thousands of people are desperately trying to get home but are finding it extremely difficult, with countries such as Nepal and South Africa grounding flights altogether.

There are additional pressures in countries such as Peru, where public gatherings, free movement and business operations have been heavily constrained.

“We are very focused in the most difficult areas of working with partners who can assist us in returning Australians,” Senator Payne said.

“They are discussions we are having with international airlines and with travel businesses, in Peru in particular.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has had more than 18,500 requests for assistance from Australians stranded overseas since March 13.

