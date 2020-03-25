News Coronavirus Elective surgery on hold as hospitals ready for virus influx
Updated:

Elective surgery on hold as hospitals ready for virus influx

surgery coronavirus australia
More elective surgeries will be cancelled across Australia ahead of an expected rush of patients with COVID-19. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Elective surgery will be suspended across the country, unless it is urgent, as hospitals prepare for an influx of COVID-19 patients.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday the national cabinet had agreed to halt all non-urgent surgeries, to free up hospitals and staff.

“From today, midnight, March 25, until further notice, all elective surgery other than category one and urgent – and I stress, urgent category two – cases will be suspended,” he said

“This will apply in both the public and the private hospital system. Cancellation of elective surgery will allow the preservation of resources like personal protective equipment and allow health services to prepare for their role in the COVID-19 outbreak.”

The halt was already largely in place for category three surgeries but represents a further scaling back of elective surgeries in category two.

Non-urgent (category three) is recommended treatment within 365 days of being added to the outpatient wait list.

Category two surgery is defined as a specialist consultation recommended within 90 days of being added to an outpatient wait list.

Category one surgery, which will continue in some cases, is medical care that is recommended as necessary within 30 days of being added to an outpatient wait list.

-more to come

Trending Now

Online engagement parties and ‘e-raves’: How to stay social despite the coronavirus shutdown
Coronavirus will hurt a lot of workers' incomes.
What to do if you lose your job during the coronavirus crisis
Chris Hemsworth
Coronavirus revenge body: Chris Hemsworth unlocks free use of fitness app
Coronavirus ‘whole-of-population telehealth’: Medicare to cover video, phone consults
I got serious about social distancing, and still came into contact with 250 people
woolworths-screens-supplied
Coronavirus: Supermarkets bring in new health measures